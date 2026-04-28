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Previous
Photo 1420
Elevensies
We shopped at an Italian deli at the end of last week and I couldn’t resist these lovely almond Cantucci. Too many nutty treats lately but very enjoyable.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
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28th April 2026 11:02am
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nuts
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30-shots2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awe this photo just made me get a cookie
April 28th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
@365projectorgchristine
that made me smile, enjoy
April 28th, 2026
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