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Elevensies by rensala
Photo 1420

Elevensies

We shopped at an Italian deli at the end of last week and I couldn’t resist these lovely almond Cantucci. Too many nutty treats lately but very enjoyable.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Awe this photo just made me get a cookie
April 28th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@365projectorgchristine that made me smile, enjoy
April 28th, 2026  
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