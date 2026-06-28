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Martini anyone? by rensala
Photo 1481

Martini anyone?

I was sent this Easter Lily plant for my birthday last week, it’s already struggling from the heat.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha indeed yes, why not?!
June 29th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Shaken. Not stirred.
June 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love this, wondeful close up and title.
June 29th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice
June 29th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, it looks SO like a Martini!
June 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Love the title it fits
June 29th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
I checked to see where you were based and couldn't find it - presume you are in the Northern Hemisphere being so hot! The lilies stamen is so exotic!
June 29th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@maggiemae hi, I live in London - we’ve had a huge heatwave of high 30s and sometimes over for the whole of this past week. We are definitely not equipped !
June 29th, 2026  
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