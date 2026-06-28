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Previous
Photo 1481
Martini anyone?
I was sent this Easter Lily plant for my birthday last week, it’s already struggling from the heat.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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8
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th June 2026 2:31pm
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lily
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha indeed yes, why not?!
June 29th, 2026
Chris Cook
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Shaken. Not stirred.
June 29th, 2026
Diana
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I love this, wondeful close up and title.
June 29th, 2026
Nigel Rogers
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Nice
June 29th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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Ha ha, it looks SO like a Martini!
June 29th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Love the title it fits
June 29th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
I checked to see where you were based and couldn't find it - presume you are in the Northern Hemisphere being so hot! The lilies stamen is so exotic!
June 29th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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@maggiemae
hi, I live in London - we’ve had a huge heatwave of high 30s and sometimes over for the whole of this past week. We are definitely not equipped !
June 29th, 2026
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