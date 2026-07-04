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Previous
Photo 1487
Red Hot
We were invited to a 50th birthday celebration where some young musicians were playing some lovely moody jazz.
Happy 4th of July and celebrations to all our American friends.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
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4th July 2026 8:51pm
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Mags
ace
I love a good moody muted trumpet. Nice capture.
July 5th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Lovely capture , nothing like moody jazz on a lazy summer's day ! fav
July 5th, 2026
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