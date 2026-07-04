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Red Hot by rensala
Photo 1487

Red Hot

We were invited to a 50th birthday celebration where some young musicians were playing some lovely moody jazz.

Happy 4th of July and celebrations to all our American friends.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
I love a good moody muted trumpet. Nice capture.
July 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely capture , nothing like moody jazz on a lazy summer's day ! fav
July 5th, 2026  
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