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Previous
Photo 1489
Leafy Forest
From an outing a few weeks ago when we took the twins pony riding. Needless to say I got left behind taking photos and ended up having to be picked up by tractor!
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2026 11:42am
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gloria jones
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Lovely greenery
July 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Lovely spot to spend time taking photos, and a bonus of a tractor ride !!!
July 6th, 2026
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