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Strawberry Tart al Fresco by rensala
Photo 1491

Strawberry Tart al Fresco

We were invited to lunch yesterday to friend’s of ours. We all nearly passed out from the heat very quickly. Really no fun at all this weather without AirCon
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
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Dione Giorgio ace
Hmmm, so delicious looking. Beautiful capture enjoy eating them.
July 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delicious !- but not al fresco for me I am afraid - I would have taken them indoors - hopefully to a cooled room !
July 9th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@beryl it was even hotter inside!
July 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful platter and delicious looking treats. A block of ice in front of a fan might help some. =)
July 9th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
@marlboromaam thanks, will try
July 9th, 2026  
Mags ace
@rensala That's how they did it here before AC. =)
July 9th, 2026  
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