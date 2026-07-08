Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1491
Strawberry Tart al Fresco
We were invited to lunch yesterday to friend’s of ours. We all nearly passed out from the heat very quickly. Really no fun at all this weather without AirCon
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
3512
photos
171
followers
181
following
408% complete
View this month »
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th July 2026 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
july26words
Dione Giorgio
ace
Hmmm, so delicious looking. Beautiful capture enjoy eating them.
July 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delicious !- but not al fresco for me I am afraid - I would have taken them indoors - hopefully to a cooled room !
July 9th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
@beryl
it was even hotter inside!
July 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
Beautiful platter and delicious looking treats. A block of ice in front of a fan might help some. =)
July 9th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks, will try
July 9th, 2026
Mags
ace
@rensala
That's how they did it here before AC. =)
July 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close