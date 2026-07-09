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Previous
Photo 1492
Mugler & Co
One from the archives at a Thierry Mugler exhibition, some extraordinary clothes on display - my friend Wanda on the left in admiration. Unbearable heat persisting here in London.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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28th August 2019 5:57pm
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gloria jones
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Nice image
July 9th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Nice
July 9th, 2026
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