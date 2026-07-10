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Previous
Photo 1493
Things are looking up
Well, not really, but they might if England get through to the semis!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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365
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10th July 2026 8:20pm
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Maggiemae
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I presume you are talking tennis? I love the central and vertical focus!
July 11th, 2026
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