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Celebration or Commiseration by rensala
Photo 1498

Celebration or Commiseration

Bottles is an apt theme for today’s word. We shall see later tonight….
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Judith Johnson ace
Lovely composition and selection
July 15th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Anytime ;)
July 15th, 2026  
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