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Marika by rensala
Photo 1502

Marika

One from last month - My 90 year old friend on a rare outing and in particularly good spirits. Not great focus but a very special moment.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Susan ace
Awww that is wonderful.
July 19th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
What an awesome capture of your friend!
July 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful happiness
July 19th, 2026  
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