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Previous
Photo 1502
Marika
One from last month - My 90 year old friend on a rare outing and in particularly good spirits. Not great focus but a very special moment.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th June 2026 9:21pm
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Susan
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Awww that is wonderful.
July 19th, 2026
Islandgirl
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What an awesome capture of your friend!
July 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Wonderful happiness
July 19th, 2026
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