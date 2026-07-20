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Previous
Photo 1503
On Guard
My friend Jayne is a doctor so I guess it’s okay for her to have a skeleton in her living room! All her walls of all her downstairs rooms are wall to wall books! Lucky for me today.
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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20th July 2026 1:18pm
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Corinne
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Jane is a very interesting person ! 😉
A bid reader and a funny woman too !
July 20th, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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Great image and all those books. I would be in heaven but I guess the skeleton is guarding agains book marauders!
July 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Neat
July 20th, 2026
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A bid reader and a funny woman too !