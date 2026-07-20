Previous
On Guard by rensala
Photo 1503

On Guard

My friend Jayne is a doctor so I guess it’s okay for her to have a skeleton in her living room! All her walls of all her downstairs rooms are wall to wall books! Lucky for me today.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Jane is a very interesting person ! 😉
A bid reader and a funny woman too !
July 20th, 2026  
Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
Great image and all those books. I would be in heaven but I guess the skeleton is guarding agains book marauders!
July 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
July 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact