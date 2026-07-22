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Quiet Company by rensala
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Quiet Company

Thomas and I popped into our old office yesterday - he still works part-time , I retired 8 years ago already! It was nice to see colleagues again - although I did let them get on with their work eventually - and me with mine snapping a photo or two.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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