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Previous
Photo 1507
Circular Movement
An untitled work by Brigit Riley from a few years back exhibited at the Royal Academy - I think she created an amazing sense of movement with all those circles.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th September 2022 4:36pm
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Beryl Lloyd
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Mesmerizing ! it certainly plays with your eyes !!
July 24th, 2026
Zilli~
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Wow!
July 24th, 2026
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