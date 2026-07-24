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Circular Movement by rensala
Photo 1507

Circular Movement

An untitled work by Brigit Riley from a few years back exhibited at the Royal Academy - I think she created an amazing sense of movement with all those circles.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Mesmerizing ! it certainly plays with your eyes !!
July 24th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Wow!
July 24th, 2026  
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