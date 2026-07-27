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Previous
Photo 1510
This One’s Gone to the Birds (Already)
How my birdseed package arrived the other day!
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details
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6
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4
Album
365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2026 9:23am
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july26words
Michelle
That's a shame I hope you didn't loose too much
July 27th, 2026
Beverley
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the birds will be happy...
July 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw ! hope you did not loose too much seed !!
July 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Oh dear! Hopefully it stayed in the box, at least.
July 27th, 2026
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