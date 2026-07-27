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This One’s Gone to the Birds (Already) by rensala
Photo 1510

This One’s Gone to the Birds (Already)

How my birdseed package arrived the other day!
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Michelle
That's a shame I hope you didn't loose too much
July 27th, 2026  
Beverley ace
the birds will be happy...
July 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! hope you did not loose too much seed !!
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh dear! Hopefully it stayed in the box, at least.
July 27th, 2026  
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