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Country Road Take Me Home … by rensala
Photo 1511

Country Road Take Me Home …

… which is what I was saying during a very long, but really good, Verdi opera tonight. During which I was also wondering what I could post for the ‘bumpy’ word of the day.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
lovely shady road
July 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
A beautiful country lane.
July 29th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Good choice
July 29th, 2026  
katy ace
I think you picked the perfect subject for the photo and how incongruous to be thinking of John Denver while listening to Verdi!
July 29th, 2026  
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