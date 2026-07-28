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Previous
Photo 1511
Country Road Take Me Home …
… which is what I was saying during a very long, but really good, Verdi opera tonight. During which I was also wondering what I could post for the ‘bumpy’ word of the day.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details
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10
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4
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2026 10:17am
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june26words
*lynn
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lovely shady road
July 29th, 2026
Mags
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A beautiful country lane.
July 29th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Good choice
July 29th, 2026
katy
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I think you picked the perfect subject for the photo and how incongruous to be thinking of John Denver while listening to Verdi!
July 29th, 2026
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