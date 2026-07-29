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Celebrating 80 by rensala
Photo 1512

Celebrating 80

Catching up on yesterday’s happy festivities - yesterday my sister in law celebrated her 80ieth when eight of us surprised her in a lovely restaurant on the Thames nr Oxford - later we had cake at hers.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Pat Knowles ace
Wow that looks a truly delicious cake….gooey & chocolaty!
July 30th, 2026  
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