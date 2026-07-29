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Photo 1512
Celebrating 80
Catching up on yesterday’s happy festivities - yesterday my sister in law celebrated her 80ieth when eight of us surprised her in a lovely restaurant on the Thames nr Oxford - later we had cake at hers.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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29th July 2026 7:15pm
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Pat Knowles
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Wow that looks a truly delicious cake….gooey & chocolaty!
July 30th, 2026
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