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Emotion Overflowing by rensala
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Emotion Overflowing

This was Pauline yesterday at the birthday lunch after she was surprised by our friends - she just couldn’t contain the tears. I don’t think any of us could.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Pat Knowles ace
Aw happy tears I hope. How lovely to have her friends arrange that.
July 30th, 2026  
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