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Previous
Photo 1514
Nothing quite like a nap
… on Nana’s bed in the afternoon! This is my grandpup in Zurich when we were there earlier this year.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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Photo Details
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17
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9
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365
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th April 2026 3:35pm
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Rick Schies
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What a cutie, and not spoiled at all
July 31st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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So cozy!
July 31st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Aaw ! bless , Sweet dreams pup !
July 31st, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Nice
July 31st, 2026
gloria jones
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Sweet...
July 31st, 2026
Barb
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Love it! Total relaxation!
July 31st, 2026
Junan Heath
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Adorable shot!
July 31st, 2026
Beverley
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Soo beautiful... happy & cute...
July 31st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
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Cute capture
July 31st, 2026
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