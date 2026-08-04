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Previous
Photo 1518
Summer Exhibition
Our annual visit to the overwhelming summer exhibition at the Royal Academy. So many unworthy pieces there - I think 364ers need to start sending in their entries for next year.
https://www.royalacademy.org.uk/exhibition/summer-exhibition-2026
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Renee Salamon
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@rensala
2026, year 4 - 365 has been a lifeline to sanity. What an amazing and caring community this is, I learn so much from you...
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4th August 2026 1:38pm
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Rick Schies
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It sounds like a great event to participate in.
August 4th, 2026
Dorothy
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Oh I’d love to attend.
August 4th, 2026
Casablanca 🇬🇧
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I have been to previous years but not this one. Sounds like a mixed bag this year!
August 4th, 2026
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