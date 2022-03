Yellow Circle

I took this shot a couple of weeks ago in a gallery in Deptford - the piece is by artist Natalia Jamila in an exhibition called Mothers Womb. It’s a yellow egg attached to a roller and hanging on a chain from the ceiling which you can move around at will. This shot is outside looking in, inside shots had too many people lurking around it to get the feel of the piece, which is unusual to say the least - very fitting for today’s Word prompt😊 not quite yellow enough for Rainbow 😔