Chihuly @ the V&A by rensala
22 / 365

Chihuly @ the V&A

I took this angled shot the other day inspired by today’s May word - ARCH. Thank you for the inspiration
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Renee Salamon

Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Mags ace
How beautiful and different!
May 7th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Gorgeous with that arch! Is this a temporary art display or did he make the piece for here?
May 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@danette it’s def permanent, been there for a very long time at the main entrance of the V&A
May 7th, 2022  
Delboy79 ace
This is tremendous
May 7th, 2022  
Pam ace
His glass art is amazing! Beautiful shot!
May 7th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture, great symmetry
May 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
This is so stunning, beautifully captured! I love everything about it, especially the symmetry and light.
May 7th, 2022  
Bucktree
Gorgeous arch.
May 7th, 2022  
