22 / 365
Chihuly @ the V&A
I took this angled shot the other day inspired by today’s May word - ARCH. Thank you for the inspiration
7th May 2022
7th May 22
8
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
245
photos
110
followers
230
following
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Latest from all albums
21
125
94
95
126
22
96
127
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd May 2022 3:17pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
museum
,
arch
,
chihuly
,
may22words
Mags
ace
How beautiful and different!
May 7th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Gorgeous with that arch! Is this a temporary art display or did he make the piece for here?
May 7th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@danette
it’s def permanent, been there for a very long time at the main entrance of the V&A
May 7th, 2022
Delboy79
ace
This is tremendous
May 7th, 2022
Pam
ace
His glass art is amazing! Beautiful shot!
May 7th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture, great symmetry
May 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
This is so stunning, beautifully captured! I love everything about it, especially the symmetry and light.
May 7th, 2022
Bucktree
Gorgeous arch.
May 7th, 2022
