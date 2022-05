The Colours of Como

Our first stop in Italy is Como - which is in the Lombardy region, set against the foothills of the Alps. Lake Como is shaped like an upside-down Y, with three slender branches that meet at the resort town of Bellagio. At the bottom of the southwest branch lies the city of Como, home to Renaissance architecture and a funicular that travels up to the mountain town of Brunate. The colours in summer are splendid everywhere you look and the smell of jasmine euphoric.