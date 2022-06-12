Sign up
41 / 365
Portrait of an Unknown Young Man
… he was sitting in front of us on the ferry to Napoli. Interesting pose, interesting tatoos. Had to take the shot.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
12th June 2022 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
italy
,
tattoos
