Portrait of an Unknown Young Man by rensala
41 / 365

Portrait of an Unknown Young Man

… he was sitting in front of us on the ferry to Napoli. Interesting pose, interesting tatoos. Had to take the shot.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

