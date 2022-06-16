Previous
The altar of the Skull Cathedral, Otranto (3) by rensala
45 / 365

The Otranto Cathedral, or “Skull Cathedral” as some call it, is almost a secret. Otranto remains mostly free from tourists so not many know that it houses a rather morbid and disturbing altar of human skulls. I posted a close up photo of the skulls about 10 days ago. In 1711 a chapel was built off the main cathedral, specifically dedicated to the martyrs whose skulls and bones they belong to. Some of their bones can be seen in glass cases behind the altar while others reside in display coffins. The “stone of martyrdom,” upon which the Christians are believed to have been beheaded, lies behind the altar as well. All a bit gruesome. In 2013, the 813 martyrs who hid in the church were collectively granted sainthood by Pope Benedict XVI. Here’s the Wiki link to the history in case you are interested
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martyrs_of_Otranto
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and symmetry, I know how difficult it is. So much incredible history in Italy, it never cease to amaze me. Thanks for the link.
June 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I have seen this recently on 365. Such a fascinating place to visit I imagine.
June 16th, 2022  
