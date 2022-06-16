The altar of the Skull Cathedral, Otranto (3)

The Otranto Cathedral, or “Skull Cathedral” as some call it, is almost a secret. Otranto remains mostly free from tourists so not many know that it houses a rather morbid and disturbing altar of human skulls. I posted a close up photo of the skulls about 10 days ago. In 1711 a chapel was built off the main cathedral, specifically dedicated to the martyrs whose skulls and bones they belong to. Some of their bones can be seen in glass cases behind the altar while others reside in display coffins. The “stone of martyrdom,” upon which the Christians are believed to have been beheaded, lies behind the altar as well. All a bit gruesome. In 2013, the 813 martyrs who hid in the church were collectively granted sainthood by Pope Benedict XVI. Here’s the Wiki link to the history in case you are interested