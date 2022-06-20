Previous
Doggie Tattoo in Naples by rensala
Doggie Tattoo in Naples

This colourful young lady was in the queue in front of us as we were getting off the ferry. The little tattoo caught my eye as my son’s dog is a cute little daschund.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Helge E. Storheim ace
Nice! The tattoo is a copy of one of Picasso's continuous line drawings.
June 20th, 2022  
