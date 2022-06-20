Sign up
49 / 365
Doggie Tattoo in Naples
This colourful young lady was in the queue in front of us as we were getting off the ferry. The little tattoo caught my eye as my son’s dog is a cute little daschund.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
tattoo
,
italy
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Nice! The tattoo is a copy of one of Picasso's continuous line drawings.
June 20th, 2022
