Costumes, La Scala by rensala
Costumes, La Scala

The La Scala museum is an absolute gem for opera lovers - not just the history of Italian opera but wonderful paintings and sculptures of composers and opera singers. And then there are the costumes …
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
Another stunning capture and scene.
June 25th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Wonderful !
June 25th, 2022  
Shanne
it sounds amazing
June 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2022  
