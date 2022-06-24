Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
53 / 365
Costumes, La Scala
The La Scala museum is an absolute gem for opera lovers - not just the history of Italian opera but wonderful paintings and sculptures of composers and opera singers. And then there are the costumes …
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
369
photos
119
followers
240
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Latest from all albums
140
172
141
173
52
53
174
142
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
opera
,
costumes
Diana
ace
Another stunning capture and scene.
June 25th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Wonderful !
June 25th, 2022
Shanne
it sounds amazing
June 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close