Previous
Next
57 / 365
Display or Sign?
Still at the Prada Museum, we were desperate for the loo. Finally we see a sign for one only to realise we were in yet another floor of displays!
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
381
photos
120
followers
241
following
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
176
144
56
145
177
178
146
57
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
Tags
b&w
,
sign
,
italy
Diana
ace
What a bummer that must have been, great shot and perspective.
June 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
that's tragic :D
June 29th, 2022
