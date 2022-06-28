Previous
Display or Sign? by rensala
57 / 365

Display or Sign?

Still at the Prada Museum, we were desperate for the loo. Finally we see a sign for one only to realise we were in yet another floor of displays!
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a bummer that must have been, great shot and perspective.
June 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
that's tragic :D
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
