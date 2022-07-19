Previous
Hot hot hot by rensala
Hot hot hot

Nothing quite like entertaining a wedding party in your garden on the hottest day EVER!
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Diana ace
Omw, that sure is bad timing, hope you have enough ice! Love your pretty sundial.
July 19th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great sundial. I hope that you have some shady area. I hope that the celebrations are going well.
July 19th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Love the sundial! It will be memorable for many reasons, not least the weather I suppose! Very British!
July 19th, 2022  
