I’ve just realised it would be a good idea to post the original sculptures from my Abstracts Album this month as they are so beautiful. This is the original from ‘abstract 7’. It’s my own title as I didn’t record the artist/title at the time (lesson learned) - This photo was shot in Exeter at the Castle Fine Art Gallery and I looked but couldn’t find the name of the artist on the website https://castlefineart.com/