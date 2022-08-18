Sign up
83 / 365
wonder - 18
For today’s prompt, my new daughter-in-law listening to her father’s speech on her wedding day. I wonder what she’s wondering about.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Photo Details
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th July 2022 1:06pm
Tags
portrait
,
wonder
,
aug22words
Kate
ace
Good image for the prompt word
August 18th, 2022
