85 / 365
energy - 20
Nice memories of a display of ‘energy’, on all levels, in Lake Como earlier this year
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
fire
dance
aug22words
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 20th, 2022
