89 / 365
memory - 24
Going back a bit for today’s prompt to when our boy was a baby. He’d had a fall but it didn’t stop him from giving me a smile.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
memory
,
aug22words
