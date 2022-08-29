Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
94 / 365
talent - 29
Visited the Giacometti murals today at a Zurich police station no less
https://www.zuerich.com/en/visit/attractions/giacometti-frescos!
No doubt whatsoever how much talent he had.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
524
photos
124
followers
247
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Latest from all albums
238
92
189
239
93
94
190
240
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aug22words
Diana
ace
It is so amazing and beautifully captured. I was fortunate to see it many years ago too.
August 29th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful interior
August 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close