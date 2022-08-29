Previous
Next
talent - 29 by rensala
94 / 365

talent - 29

Visited the Giacometti murals today at a Zurich police station no less https://www.zuerich.com/en/visit/attractions/giacometti-frescos! No doubt whatsoever how much talent he had.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It is so amazing and beautifully captured. I was fortunate to see it many years ago too.
August 29th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful interior
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise