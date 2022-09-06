Previous
shadow - 6 by rensala
100 / 365

shadow - 6

We walked past this auction house today and got lucky as it was a viewing day for an upcoming David Hockney auction. Lots of shadows in this shot including the photographer.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Sue Cooper ace
That’s a great shadows shot.
September 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and shadows.
September 6th, 2022  
