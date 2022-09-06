Sign up
Previous
Next
100 / 365
shadow - 6
We walked past this auction house today and got lucky as it was a viewing day for an upcoming David Hockney auction. Lots of shadows in this shot including the photographer.
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th September 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
art
,
sep22words
Sue Cooper
ace
That’s a great shadows shot.
September 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and shadows.
September 6th, 2022
