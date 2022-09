Lightness of Being

This is a portrait of the Queen by Chris Levine which is being auctioned next week at Philipps. I’m not sure why I took the shot when I was there on Tuesday. I think I did as it struck me as very sad. It’s such an intimate view of her majesty with eyes closed. It also feels appropriate for the ‘silence’ prompt.



We are all very sad here in the UK at the passing of a great lady. RIP Her Royal Highness