Growth - 26
Growth - 26

Baby cygnet growing nicely next to mama - yesterday at the Christchurch Priory Town Quay.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Beryl Lloyd ace
She will be beautiful one day - great shot and interesting reflections !
September 26th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 26th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Nice reflections and capture.
September 26th, 2022  
