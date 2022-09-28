Previous
High - 28 by rensala
117 / 365

High - 28

Skateboarding rink on Southbank taken on a nice day out with 365 friends
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Renee Salamon

Susan Wakely ace
I love what you have done with this. They were so good to watch and great to meet up.
September 28th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Great capture and so much fun to have a meet up!
September 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys thank you - it was really lovely, and thanks for organising us
September 28th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@jacqbb yes it was 😊
September 28th, 2022  
