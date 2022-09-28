Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
117 / 365
High - 28
Skateboarding rink on Southbank taken on a nice day out with 365 friends
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
608
photos
131
followers
254
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Latest from all albums
219
268
116
220
269
117
221
270
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th September 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
skateboarding
,
high
,
sep22words
Susan Wakely
ace
I love what you have done with this. They were so good to watch and great to meet up.
September 28th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great capture and so much fun to have a meet up!
September 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
thank you - it was really lovely, and thanks for organising us
September 28th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@jacqbb
yes it was 😊
September 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close