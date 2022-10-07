Previous
Camera - 7 by rensala
124 / 365

Camera - 7

No, it’s not mine sadly. It was displayed in my hotel when we were staying in Edinburgh last summer.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
JudyG ace
Nice piece of history
October 7th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Cool camera!
October 7th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great old camera.
October 7th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A fab old camera my dad had one of these
October 7th, 2022  
