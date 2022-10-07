Sign up
124 / 365
Camera - 7
No, it’s not mine sadly. It was displayed in my hotel when we were staying in Edinburgh last summer.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th July 2022 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
oct22words
JudyG
ace
Nice piece of history
October 7th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Cool camera!
October 7th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
A great old camera.
October 7th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A fab old camera my dad had one of these
October 7th, 2022
