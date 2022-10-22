Previous
Face - 22 by rensala
141 / 365

Face - 22

This is the face of a white Herend statuette which I took in portrait mode against the light. The result is this very ghost-like face.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Susan Wakely ace
Great soft focus.
October 22nd, 2022  
