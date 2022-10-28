Previous
Portrait of Teddy - 28 by rensala
148 / 365

Portrait of Teddy - 28

I have met Teddy for the first time tonight and he was a willing subject 😊
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely portrait of this handsome chap.
October 28th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So sweet.
October 28th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Nice portrait. Love the highlights in the fur.
October 28th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely portrait
October 28th, 2022  
