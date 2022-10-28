Sign up
Portrait of Teddy - 28
I have met Teddy for the first time tonight and he was a willing subject 😊
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
portrait
cat
oct22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely portrait of this handsome chap.
October 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
So sweet.
October 28th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Nice portrait. Love the highlights in the fur.
October 28th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely portrait
October 28th, 2022
