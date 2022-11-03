Sign up
Discuss
154 / 365
Look through my window
… Window is the theme for the day for ONE WEEK ONLY - it's reminding me of a Mamas & Papas song which name escapes me for the moment
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2022 11:54am
window
owo-5
nov22words
Shutterbug
ace
Wow, I would love a view like that.
November 3rd, 2022
