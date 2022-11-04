Sign up
155 / 365
Bokeh
For the OWO bokeh challenge, I’ve taken a lot of photos yesterday, most of which were a miserable failure. This one I took by accident the day before so cannot take too much credits.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Tags
crystal
,
glass
,
bokeh
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
Pam
ace
The bokeh is fabulous!
November 5th, 2022
