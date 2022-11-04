Previous
Next
Bokeh by rensala
155 / 365

Bokeh

For the OWO bokeh challenge, I’ve taken a lot of photos yesterday, most of which were a miserable failure. This one I took by accident the day before so cannot take too much credits.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam ace
The bokeh is fabulous!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise