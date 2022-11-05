Sign up
156 / 365
Minimal
Messed up yesterday and forgot to take a shot for the One Week Only challenge - so had fun minimalising one of my endless tree shots.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
3
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th November 2022 1:39pm
Tags
tree
,
minimal
,
owo-5
,
nov22words
Babs
ace
Nice editing what a great result
November 6th, 2022
Annie D
ace
love this!
November 6th, 2022
Bill Davidson
Outstanding…..
November 6th, 2022
