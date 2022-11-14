Sign up
165 / 365
Vase - 14
It’s strictly not a vase, it’s a saki bottle our son gave us as a gift from Japan. But it will do for tonight’s purpose.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
vase
nov22words
Christine Sztukowski
Nice photo and gift
November 14th, 2022
haskar
ace
Great pov and shot. Lovely gift.
November 14th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Very nice!
November 14th, 2022
