Vase - 14 by rensala
165 / 365

Vase - 14

It’s strictly not a vase, it’s a saki bottle our son gave us as a gift from Japan. But it will do for tonight’s purpose.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

Christine Sztukowski
Nice photo and gift
November 14th, 2022  
haskar ace
Great pov and shot. Lovely gift.
November 14th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Very nice!
November 14th, 2022  
