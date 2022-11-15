Previous
Walking - 15 by rensala
166 / 365

Walking - 15

Lots of people walking on London’s Oxford Street today -but I’d say Christmas feeling and decorations at a minimum. Hence I’ve given this drab photo a bit of a red pop.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
45% complete

KV ace
Nice edit… love the SC.
