166 / 365
Walking - 15
Lots of people walking on London’s Oxford Street today -but I’d say Christmas feeling and decorations at a minimum. Hence I’ve given this drab photo a bit of a red pop.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
752
photos
137
followers
257
following
45% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th November 2022 2:36pm
street
bus
walking
nov22words
scenesoftheroad-50
KV
ace
Nice edit… love the SC.
November 15th, 2022
