Recipe - 17 by rensala
Recipe - 17

This is the Sambusek (cheese puffs) from the cookery book I published of my mum’s recipes.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Bob Zwolinsky ace
I wish I had recorded my mum's receipts.
November 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Theses look so delicious and a fabulous presentation! Are they originally from central Asia? Wish I could read the recipe 😁
November 17th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@bob65 i must admit it was very therapeutic and great for keeping the family connected
November 17th, 2022  
