168 / 365
Recipe - 17
This is the Sambusek (cheese puffs) from the cookery book I published of my mum’s recipes.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th November 2022 4:50pm
recipe
nov22words
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
I wish I had recorded my mum's receipts.
November 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Theses look so delicious and a fabulous presentation! Are they originally from central Asia? Wish I could read the recipe 😁
November 17th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@bob65
i must admit it was very therapeutic and great for keeping the family connected
November 17th, 2022
