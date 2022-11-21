Previous
Above - 21 by rensala
Above - 21

We saw this very strange object flying overhead the other night - neither Thomas nor I thought it looked like a plane!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Susan Wakely ace
Maybe that’s where the dog went. How peculiar.
November 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Hmm, that is interesting. I wonder what it was.
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! And you weren't abducted? The truth is out there! =)
November 21st, 2022  
Kathy ace
Goodness.
November 21st, 2022  
