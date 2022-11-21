Sign up
172 / 365
Above - 21
We saw this very strange object flying overhead the other night - neither Thomas nor I thought it looked like a plane!
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
View this month »
Tags
above
,
nov22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Maybe that’s where the dog went. How peculiar.
November 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Hmm, that is interesting. I wonder what it was.
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! And you weren't abducted? The truth is out there! =)
November 21st, 2022
Kathy
ace
Goodness.
November 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
