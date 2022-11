Buttons- 25

This is a Button Box which I inherited from my late mum. Looks like it might have been a cigarette box in its first life but I’ve not heard of the Ardath brand. It lives in a wooden sewing basket (I can’t think of what else to call it) that has all kinds of drawers that pull out, each filled with a whole bunch of goodies. I don’t use it much but I do treasure it.