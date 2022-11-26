Previous
Garden - 26 by rensala
177 / 365

Garden - 26

I think I’ve posted our back garden a few times this month so thought I’d have a go in b&w. It really looks different.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Babs ace
I remember you posting this one earlier and it sure does look different in black and white. Nicely done.
November 26th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@onewing thank you
November 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Great contrast!
November 26th, 2022  
