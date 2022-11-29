Previous
Sparkle - 29 by rensala
180 / 365

Sparkle - 29

Took this shot on the road a couple of weeks ago when there was a firework display. Added a few sparkles with the PhotoLeap App.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
