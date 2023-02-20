Sign up
232 / 365
The World from my Window
Today’s prompt is ‘the world around you’ - well this is my little world every day that I wake up - at least that is when the sun s shining.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1014
photos
155
followers
219
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2023 7:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
feb23words
Dawn
ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely start to the day.
February 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes that's wonderful
February 20th, 2023
